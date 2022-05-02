Dan Orlovsky Shares Patriots-Related Takeaway From 2022 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Orlovsky, unlike some other NFL analysts, doesn’t believe the New England Patriots totally bombed their 2022 draft.

Still, the former quarterback came away from last week’s event a bit concerned about Bill Belichick’s team.

While Orlovsky is satisfied with the 10 picks the Patriots made, he seemingly believes their offseason and draft moves were outdone by those of New England’s AFC East foes.

“The New England Patriots’ and the Green Bay Packers’ division rivals are closer than people are thinking,” Orlovsky said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up. “The Patriots had a solid draft, but the New York Jets had an incredible draft and the Miami Dolphins have become a very good roster. If Tua (Tagovailoa) plays like a top-five pick at quarterback, then that’s going to be a difference-maker.”

It’s tough not to like what the Jets did last week. New York corraled arguably the best cornerback, wide receiver and running back in this year’s class, and Jermaine Johnson II was right up there with the best defensive ends. The Dolphins only made four picks, but that’s the price you pay in order to land one of the game’s best playmakers in Tyreek Hill.

Orlovsky didn’t even mention the Bills, who entered the offseason with very few holes and might have landed a future Pro Bowl corner in Kaiir Elam. Buffalo also added a three-level back in James Cook, Dalvin’s younger brother.

All told, division play might not be kind to the Patriots this season.