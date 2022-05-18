Danny Green Latest To Slam Patrick Beverley In Expletive-Filled Rant

NESN Logo Sign In

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley recently did the rounds on ESPN programming, causing quite the stir with his opinions regarding different players around the NBA. As is often the case with the most dramatic league in sports, players haven’t kept quiet following those comments, with Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green being the latest to clap back.

“Bro people target you too Pat Bev, you ain’t playing no (expletive) defense out there,” Green said in an appearance on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s ‘Inside the Green Room’ podcast. “… you’re a cone too. How would you like that?”

Green’s comments are in response to Beverley calling Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul a, “traffic cone” on defense in an appearance on ESPN’s ‘First Take’, just one day after Paul and the Suns were bounced from the NBA Playoffs.

“You ain’t stopping Luka (Doncic). There’s time and time again where I seen Luka call your (expletive) ‘little man’… and go right at you,”

Green is far from the first player to come to Paul’s defense, as former NBA player Matt Barnes called Beverley’s comments, “disrespectful,” and told him, “You?re not that guy, plain and simple.”

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard took a shot at Beverley’s play in a tweet that read, “Cuz nobody guarding this man,” in response to a fan who shared Beverley’s playoff stats.

Ever present in NBA controversies, Beverley had a short response for Green, wishing, “Health and Wealth” for the former NBA Champion, who recently tore his ACL.