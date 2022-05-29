David Ortiz Joins TC Ahead Of Red Sox Hall of Fame Ceremony

Nothing but love for Big Papi from Boston.

by

The Boston Red Sox held their Hall of Fame Ceremony headlined by David Ortiz on Thursday night. Big Papi joined TC ahead of the event. Ortiz talked about his feelings around his recent election to the Baseball Hall of Fame and compares baseball fans in the Dominican Republic to fans in New England.

It’s evident that Big Papi loves Boston sports fans just as much, if not more, than they love him.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

