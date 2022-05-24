David Ortiz Maintains High Hopes For Red Sox After Recent Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might have turned their season around with their most recent homestand, and it’s allowed David Ortiz to maintain his high aspirations as the calendar moves toward June.

“I think the Red Sox are in a good environment right now, sweeping the Mariners this past homestand,” Ortiz told reporters Monday at the David Ortiz Boston Heart Classic, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I think that was good for us. I can tell you right now, we’re going to be in the playoffs. I can tell you right now, I’ve got that feeling.”

The Red Sox have won five straight games following their walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, the final contest in their four-game sweep. Boston now has won nine of its last 12 contests with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox beginning Tuesday night.

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story was the star of the show the past seven games as reflected by his American League Player of the Week honor. Story hit six home runs with 14 RBIs over the last seven games.

And Story isn’t alone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the work that Boston players have put in as the team tries to turn its season around after a tough start. The offense has averaged just shy of eight runs per game over Boston’s five-game win streak.

“Where they’re at right now and what happened at the beginning, it made me feel really good about what is coming,” Ortiz said, per Cotillo. “So let’s pay attention to it.”

"Where they're at right now and what happened at the beginning, it made me feel really good about what is coming," Ortiz said, per Cotillo. "So let's pay attention to it."

Ortiz certainly will be paying attention as the Red Sox take on the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday night.