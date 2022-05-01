David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday.

The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

“He’s really the main reason why I always loved baseball and always had a passion for it was really through watching him,” Hines said, per MassLive’s Nick O’Malley.

However, Hines’ size and athleticism made him more suited for football. He took his skills to LSU, where teammates called him “Big Papa,” and has now taken the next step being drafted to the Patriots.

“Congratulations and welcome to new england ?Big Papa?,” Ortiz tweeted.

Hines has been compared to Shaq Mason, and he and fellow draftee Cole Strange will prepare to become key contributors for the Patriots in 2022.