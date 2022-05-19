David Pastrnak Having Fun Playing Alongside David Krejci At IIHF World Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak reunited with David Krejci at the IIHF World Championship playing for their native Czech Republic, and it looks like they never missed a beat.

The duo were teammates on the Boston Bruins until Krejci departed the organization to play in Czech to be closer to his family and return to his home country.

After the Bruins were eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, Pastrnak was named to Team Czechia for the tournament and played alongside Krejci for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

After Team Czechia’s 5-1 win over Latvia, Pastrnak was asked how it felt to be reunited with his former teammate.

“Obviously very fun. We love playing together,” Pastrnak said, per the IIHF. “I know what to expect from him and he knows the same. So, it was easy, not much practice needed for us and he’s a great player, so it’s very easy to play with him.”

The chemistry clearly still is there with the line of Pastrnak, Krejci and Roman ?ervenka combining for six points in the first period alone.

Might Pastrnak be able to recruit Krejci back to the Bruins for old time’s sake? Who knows, but it’s one of many question the Black and Gold are facing this offseason.