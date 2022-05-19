How Derrick White’s Absence Could Impact Celtics In Game 2 Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics won’t have Derrick White for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday, as the team ruled out the guard hours before tipoff against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters White flew back to Boston for the birth of his child, which came earlier than expected.

Ime Udoka provides health updates on Al Horford and Marcus Smart. He also addresses Derrick White's absence for Game 2 #Celtics pic.twitter.com/RfY1wcj2vZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2022

First and foremost, White is well within his rights to miss Game 2 for that reason. Obviously, we’re talking about a major life event. So, let’s not go down that rabbit hole.

But there’s also no denying the Celtics could really miss White as they look to bounce back from a Game 1 loss — doubly so if Marcus Smart, who’s probable with a mid-foot sprain, is sidelined again.

Payton Pritchard presumably will see extended minutes with White out, regardless of whether Smart plays. His shooting should allow the Celtics to space the floor offensively, with Boston’s Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2 being a perfect example of the spark Pritchard can provide off the bench, but his defense could prove troublesome. White is a much better defender.

The Heat exposed Pritchard’s defensive shortcomings Tuesday night in Game 1, with Jimmy Butler consistently taking advantage of the matchup mismatch. Pritchard’s pick-and-roll D simply wasn’t up to snuff. And while Smart’s impending return surely would offset the loss of White, to some extent, it’s unclear whether the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year will be limited at all physically.