Deuce Tatum Answers Question In Celtics Postgame Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum’s son Deuce never fails to entertain the Boston Celtics fanbase.

Following the Celtics’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Deuce joined his father for his postgame press conference.

While a reporter was asking a question, Deuce turned to Jayson and started to say something.

Jayson Tatum responded with “What do you want to say? Do you want to say something?”

As Deuce started to say “Yeah,” a reporter jumped in and asked him a question directly about going to Miami, while his father takes on the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I will go swimming, my daddy and me,” Deuce Tatum said, as seen on NBA TV’s Tweet on Sunday.

Deuce Tatum is excited to go swimming in Miami ?@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/CGGDdJrhPD — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 15, 2022

The Celtics will take on the Heat for Game 1 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in FTX Arena, where Deuce Tatum hopefully will continue to provide plenty of entertainment alongside his superstar father.