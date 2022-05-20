Deuce Tatum Leaves Celtics’ Grant Williams Hanging In Hilarious Video

Deuce Tatum had no interest in Williams' high-five attempt

by

Grant Williams was a large factor in the Boston Celtics’ win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday — but Deuce Tatum was not overly impressed.

Jayson Tatum’s son continues to be a well of content for the Boston fanbase to consume, and added to his collection of hilarious moments with what will surely be a fan favorite.

As Williams went around the room, congratulating his teammates on the massive series-tying win, he reached Deuce, and put out his hand. The perennially viral son of Tatum simply stared at the Celtics’ forward, with no intention to complete the high five.

Williams was forced to walk away, with an embarrassed and disappointed look on his face.

