Did Heat Star Bam Adebayo Throw Shade At Celtics After Game 1 Win?

Green Teamers are well aware of the Jaylen Brown tweet that coincidentally came right around the time the Boston Celtics turned their season around this winter.

“The energy is about to shift,” Brown tweeted on Jan. 31.

It’s become sort of a rallying cry for the Celtics ever since — almost literally as it was on Boston’s rally towels at TD Garden during Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

And that’s why the postgame comments from Heat star Bam Adebayo, following Miami’s Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, caught the attention of Celtics fans.

“I feel like our energy shift. That was the biggest key, our energy shift,” Adebayo said when asked about Miami’s second-half turnaround, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “We started getting stops on defense and running, and getting in transition. Then the crowd got into it.”

Bam Adebayo said Heat's "energy shift" was the difference in Game 1 ? pic.twitter.com/AgXXd2bSWm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

Regardless of whether Adebayo intended added meaning, for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and a team seeking bulletin board material any way it can get it, it’s likely those inside the locker room are treating it as a direct shot.