Dolphins Coach ‘Optimistic’ About Tua Tagovailoa’s Arm Strength

NFL Twitter had a field day Wednesday over a viral clip of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but concerns over Miami’s offense might be overblown.

What was meant as a simple highlight video to showcase new wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned into a flame war over Tagovailoa’s arm strength. Head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff knew what they were getting with their signal-caller and have expressed zero concern over their quarterback’s on-field ability.

According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the offense will not be limited in anything vertically under Tagovailoa. Smith added he was optimistic about what he has seen in Tagovailoa’s arm.

These comments make sense under the McDaniel’s offensive system, if the coach will implement a version of what the San Francisco 49ers offense looked like under Kyle Shanahan.

Jimmy Garoppolo posted an average depth of target of 7.8 in 2021, comparable to Tagovailoa’s career ADOT of 7.6, according to Pro Football Focus. For reference, Russell Wilson led the league in ADOT with 10.2.

The resources are there for Tagovailoa to succeed in Miami, but it will be a wait-and-see if the Dolphins quarterback can take the next level in year three.