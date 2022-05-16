Drew Brees Takes To Twitter Amid Rumors About NBC Departure

NESN Logo Sign In

Drew Brees apparently is keeping his options open. Very, very open.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Sunday reported Brees and NBC are set to end their working relationship after only one NFL season together. It reportedly was a mutual decision between NBC and the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who the network initially believed could replace Cris Collinsworth as its lead color commentator some day down the road.

But there might be a chance Brees isn’t done with NBC. The former New Orleans Saints signal-caller left that possibility — and many others — on the table with a tweet Sunday.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

While it might be entertaining to watch Brees try his hand at pickleball or hit the links, the most likely next step for the 43-year-old probably is joining a new network. According to Marchand, there’s a chance Brees ultimately becomes a FOX teammate of fellow NFL great Tom Brady.