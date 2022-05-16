Emotional David Pastrnak Looking Forward To Moving On After Trying Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak admitted Monday during his final interview of the 2021-22 season that hockey fell down his list of priorities during the campaign as he continued to grieve the death of his newborn son, Viggo.

Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was six days old before he died, as Pastrnak revealed in June.

“It went down a lot, to be honest. It’s been a tough year overall for me,” Pastrnak told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena while fighting back tears. “So I want to turn the page pretty much as quick as I can. Obviously, we’re in a much better place than we were months ago. So, yeah, it was tough. Glad it’s over and feeling better now.”

Pastrnak shared how he was able to get through it with his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, while noting the support of others and time to mourn helped.

“It’s just time, you know, a lot of time together. I can’t even talk about it. It’s just time, you know. Time and love. Very tough,” a visibly emotional Pastrnak said, per a team-provided video. “And I wouldn’t wish that on anybody in their lives. So hopefully there’s better things ahead of us.”

It unsurprisingly has prevented Pastrnak from putting much thought into much outside of his family, including his contract situation. Pastrnak remains under contract through the 2022-23 season but is scheduled to become a free agent entering his age-27 campaign.

“I actually haven’t given it a thought yet, to be honest,” Pastrnak said before offering more on his aforementioned mindset. “I had a lot of other stuff been worrying about the whole year so haven’t been thinking about that at all actually.”