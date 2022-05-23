Erik Spoelstra Counters Narrative After Three Games Against Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Heat currently own a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics, but one could argue Miami hasn’t been the better team in the Eastern Conference finals to date.

Boston appeared to be fully in control of the series opener in South Beach, but a cataclysmic third quarter doomed Jayson Tatum and company. The C’s responded with a 25-point rout at FTX Arena only to experience a bit of déjà vu in Game 3. A singular quarter greatly cost the Celtics on Saturday night at TD Garden, although it was the first frame this time around.

So, it wouldn’t be much of a reach to say Boston was the better team for 10 of the 12 quarters played in the first three games of this best-of-seven set. But Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra has an easily accessible trump card to drop on that narrative.

“At the end of the game, the clock turns to zero, did we win or did we lose? That’s what our focus is on,” Spoelstra told reporters Sunday, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Have the Heat unequivocally looked like the best team in the East dating back to last Tuesday? No, but they’ve found ways to win, which is the sign of a championship-caliber group.

Miami will try to tack on another victory over Boston — by hook or by crook — Monday night when the sides collide for Game 4 at TD Garden.