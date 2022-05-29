ESPN Will Have New Team On Call For Celtics-Heat Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat fans will get a taste of something new Sunday, as ESPN has been forced to make some changes to its commentary team ahead of Game 7.

According to Chad Finn of The Boston Globe, ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable to call the final game of the Eastern Conference finals. Breen reportedly feels fine and will be available for the start of the NBA Finals.

Replacing the longtime Knicks announcer on the call will be veteran Mark Jones, who has been calling the series on ESPN’s radio broadcast with Doris Burke.

There is no news on who will replace Jones on the radio call with Burke.

Tipoff for Celtics-Heat is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.