Ex-Celtic Glen Davis Sheds Light On Game 4 Trash Talk With Heat Center

Glen Davis no longer plays for the Celtics, but Big Baby nonetheless tried to provide his former team with some assistance Monday night.

Davis, who won an NBA championship with Boston in 2008, was sitting courtside at TD Garden for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The eight-year NBA veteran has a history of making his presence felt when he attends Celtics games as a fan, and he did so Monday by engaging in some trash talk with Dewayne Dedmon.

It wasn’t a one-sided dynamic either, as the Heat big man appeared to point in Davis’ direction after scoring a couple baskets. After the Celtics’ 20-point, series-tying win, Davis peeled back the curtain a bit on the chatter.

“Ahhhhh. I was talking (expletive),” Davis told The Athletic’s Jay King. “He made his little two shots and he was talking (expletive) to me. It’s all love.”

Davis certainly had the grounds to let the smack talk fly in Game 4. The Celtics took a very commanding lead from the get-go, the Heat never flirted with a comeback and both teams emptied their bench much earlier than usual for a postseason contest.

And with their convincing victory, the C’s ensured Davis will have at least one more opportunity to have his voice heard at TD Garden in these playoffs.