Ex-Nets Executive Reflects On Celtics’ 2013 Franchise-Altering Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics didn’t just sweep the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, a series victory that preceded Boston defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat en route to an NBA Finals showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

The C’s also can thank the Nets for helping them build their current core.

As you might recall, Boston traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn in 2013 as part of a blockbuster deal that netted the Celtics three first-round picks (2014, 2016, 2018) plus a pick swap (2017).

The Celtics ultimately made the most of those assets, drafting Jaylen Brown with the No. 3 overall selection in 2016 and then taking Jayson Tatum at No. 3 overall (after a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers) a year later. Both players have blossomed into All-Stars with Boston.

Bobby Marks, the Nets’ assistant general manager at the time of the 2013 trade, was asked about the franchise-altering deal Tuesday on ESPN.

“Could I ever imagine? No,” Marks said. “Could I have imagined it would turn into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and I think if it wasn’t Boston, those picks were going somewhere. I think we were so aggressive as a front office back then, that some other team would have probably gotten multiple unprotected first-round picks here.

“The one thing to look at is that at the time of the trade, Tatum was 15 and Brown was 17. I think I’d have a lot more guilt if we were staring at Jayson Tatum the night of the draft and then traded that pick away to the Celtics. But those two have turned into certainly two special players.”