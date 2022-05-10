Ex-Patriot Makes Request After Learning Of Tom Brady’s TV Future

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know what the future will hold for Tom Brady once he finally decides to stop playing in the NFL.

Brady and FOX Sports on Tuesday confirmed the future Hall of Fame quarterback will serve as an analyst and ambassador for the network once he retires. It remains unclear when Brady will call it a career, but he’s long said he wants to play until he’s 45. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will celebrate that birthday roughly a month before the start of the 2022 regular season.

The news of Brady’s impending broadcasting gig unsurprisingly took the football world by storm. One former New England teammate couldn’t help but think about a potential production meeting including Brady and Bill Belichick. Another ex-Patriot, Brandon LaFell, wants to see Brady share a booth with another former player who took his talents to TV once he was done throwing passes in the NFL.

“Y’all gotta give us (goat emoji) + Romo some way,” LaFell wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post from the NFL’s official account.

Due to their commitments to rival networks and similar roles, there’s a good chance we’ll never see Brady and Romo on the call together. But one thing is for sure: the former Dallas Cowboys star has to be envious of the money TB12 reportedly will rake in from his soon-to-be employer.