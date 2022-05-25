Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly Not Surprised By Boston’s Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox suddenly are looking like the baseball team many, including Joe Kelly, thought they would be this season.

Following a May 8 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Boston was on the verge of dropping to 10 games below .500. But it’s been a gradual progression ever since, and the Red Sox now are winners of six straight and own a 20-22 record on the campaign heading into Wednesday’s action.

Boston notched its latest victory Tuesday against the South Siders, posting a season-high 16 runs in a blowout at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kelly, a member of the Red Sox organization for five seasons, isn’t surprised to see Boston’s bats lighting up the scoreboard and the team clicking as a whole.

“That’s a good team with a lot of taIent,” the White Sox right-hander told reporters Wednesday, per The Boston Globe. “We had a great team (in 2018) and they still have Xander (Bogaerts), and Raffy (Devers) and J.D. (Martinez) and Alex (Cora) is one of the best managers around.

“Anybody who thought they were dead in April was underestimating the players there. They went out and got (Trevor) Story, too. That’s a deep lineup. You knew it would be a matter of time before they got going. I know those guys. They were so much better than the way it looked.”

The Red Sox will try to push their win streak to seven Wednesday when they battle the White Sox in the middle contest of the teams’ three-game series. NESN’s full coverage of the matchup begins at 7 p.m. ET.