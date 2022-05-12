Ex-Red Sox Was Very Fired Up For Christian Yelich’s Cycle For Brewers

Renfroe is quite the hype man

by

Hunter Renfroe was quite excited for Christian Yelich after his Brewers teammate made Major League Baseball history Wednesday.

Yelich hit for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee’s eventual 14-11 loss, but became the first player in MLB history to hit the cycle against the same team three times.

It’s certainly impressive and no one was happier for Yelich than Renfroe.

“Yelich had a freakin’ cycle. That’s incredible,” Renfroe told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “That’s a once in a lifetime thing. He’s done it three times in the big leagues. That’s crazy.”

Yelich can try to make it four cycles against the Reds when the two teams meet again in June. If it does happen, we’re sure Renfroe will be over the moon about it.

Thumbnail photo via May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) (left) reacts with designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
