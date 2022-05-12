Ex-Red Sox Was Very Fired Up For Christian Yelich’s Cycle For Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe was quite excited for Christian Yelich after his Brewers teammate made Major League Baseball history Wednesday.

Yelich hit for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee’s eventual 14-11 loss, but became the first player in MLB history to hit the cycle against the same team three times.

Yelich did it AGAIN!



His third career cycle, all against the Reds. Here are all four hits.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/jKAFqEjiro — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 11, 2022

It’s certainly impressive and no one was happier for Yelich than Renfroe.

“Yelich had a freakin’ cycle. That’s incredible,” Renfroe told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “That’s a once in a lifetime thing. He’s done it three times in the big leagues. That’s crazy.”

Yelich can try to make it four cycles against the Reds when the two teams meet again in June. If it does happen, we’re sure Renfroe will be over the moon about it.