Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Having Unreal Run In WHL Playoffs So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

If you need some positive Bruins news after Monday’s Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, look no further than Fabian Lysell.

Boston’s top prospect had a stellar regular season in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants and that continued into the playoffs with a historic series win over the top-seeded Everett Silvertips.

Lysell, who led the Giants with 40 assists and 62 points, had multi-point games in four of the six playoff contests to upset the Silvertips. Vancouver was the No. 8 seed and became the first team since the WHL expanded its postseason in 2002 that an eighth-seeded team topped the one seed.

Here’s a breakdown of how Lysell fared in each game:

Fabian Lysell game by game in the series against #1 seed Everett



Game 1: 5 assists

Game 2: 1 assist

Game 3: 1 goal 1 assist

Game 4: 2 goals

Game 5: 1 goal

Game 4: 4 assists. — rob (@IvanIvanlvan) May 3, 2022

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney didn’t rule out Lysell going to Providence (or even Boston) this season, but with the Giants advancing to the second round to face the Kamloops Blazers, that certainly will delay him getting to the AHL or NHL.

But it’s for good reason as Lysell will look to continue his torrid playoff numbers beginning Friday night.