The Boston Bruins’ season comes to an end.

Rookie-goaltender Jeremy Swayman got the start in net and saved 28 shots in the Bruins’ Game 7 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jake DeBrusk got the scoring started for the Bruins, and forward David Pasternak scored late to bring Boston within just one goal of tying the game.

Ultimately, Carolina came away with the 3-2 win over the Boston.

