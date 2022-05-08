Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defend Home Ice, Tie Hurricanes Series 2-2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins pulled through for an exciting Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins-Hurricanes first round playoff series is now tied 2-2.

The B’s penalty kill was a perfect 4-4 and the team scored four unanswered goals in their 5-2 win over the Canes. Brad Marchand scored twice in the third period to help secure the win, while notching a power play goal and three assists on the night.

For more on the Bruins Game 4 victory, Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.