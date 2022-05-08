Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defend Home Ice, Tie Hurricanes Series 2-2

The Bruins tie up the series!

by and

The Boston Bruins pulled through for an exciting Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins-Hurricanes first round playoff series is now tied 2-2.

The B’s penalty kill was a perfect 4-4 and the team scored four unanswered goals in their 5-2 win over the Canes. Brad Marchand scored twice in the third period to help secure the win, while notching a power play goal and three assists on the night.

For more on the Bruins Game 4 victory, Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

More NHL:

What Bruins’ Brad Marchand Said To Tony DeAngelo In Heated Exchange
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal
Previous Article

Bruce Cassidy Talks Charlie McAvoy Absence As Bruins Star In COVID Protocol
Duke Blue Devil forward Paolo Banchero
Next Article

Reporter Mistakes NBA Prospect For Patrick Mahomes In Hilarious Interview

Picked For You

Related