Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Suffers Achilles Injury During Workout

A cruel hand of fate was dealt to Tarik Cohen on Tuesday while the free agent running back was working his way toward a comeback.

Cohen was working his way back, rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2020 season. During a workout that was filmed on Instagram Live, Cohen fell to the floor while backpedaling. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported an MRI confirmed Cohen ruptured his Achilles.

The free agent running back was released by the Chicago Bears after three seasons with the team due to his past injuries.

Fans had been rooting for Cohen to come back strong in 2022 after the running back’s Player’s Tribune article written to his younger self where he opened up about his life and mental health.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Cohen impressed in his rookie year as a running back and kick returner. He made All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018, when he led the NFL with 33 run-backs for 411 yards.