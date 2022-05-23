Former Red Sox Had Positive Spin On Blown Save, Predicted Walk-Off Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners with two active streaks, one they wanted to continue and the other they wanted to break.

It appeared as if the Red Sox would extend their five-game win streak with relative ease, just needing one more out in the top of the ninth from Hansel Robles to lock down a 4-3 win. Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez had other ideas, promptly belting a home run over the Green Monster to tie the game.

Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks found a positive spin on Robles’ third blown save in five attempts.

“I like walk-offs better anyways…” Middlebrooks tweeted on Sunday.

The current NESN personality disregarded the bottom of the ninth inning, called his shot and nailed it.

Middlebrooks received some help from Franchy Cordero, who smoked a grand slam 419 feet to win the game and complete Boston’s first sweep of the season. The final blow to the Mariners snapped a six-game extra-inning losing streak.

The Red Sox successfully kept their win streak alive and broke a confusing season-long losing streak in extras.