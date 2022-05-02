Former Red Sox Tweets Concerning Stat About Bullpen’s Effectiveness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped to 9-14 after losing a series against the last-place Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

After a strong start, the bullpen has been one of the largest factors for the Red Sox’s inability to win on a consistent basis. While the offensive woes have been the main talking point, the bullpen deserves some blame as well.

Former Red Sox third baseman and current NESN broadcaster Will Middlebrooks provided an interesting stat that emphasizes the depressing state of the Boston bullpen while debating whether Garrett Whitlock should be in the rotation or move back to his former role as a shutdown multi-inning reliever.

“The Sox have more blown saves (6) than they do saves (5),” Middlebrooks tweeted on Sunday.

Boston has been searching internally to find a closer all season with little success. Manager Alex Cora has been attempting to ride the hot hand to close out games but few, if any, are truly on hot streaks.