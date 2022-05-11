Former Red Sox World Series Champion Joins Rangers Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

A member of the 2018 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox is making history with another organization.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler received one of the most prestigious honors a team can offer, an invitation to their Hall of Fame. Short of a number retirement, it doesn’t get better than that.

“Two people with Red Sox World Series rings — Ian Kinsler and (former vice president of media relations) John Blake — selected to the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame,” The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted Wednesday.

Kinsler played 1,066 games with the Rangers across eight seasons. He hit .273 with 156 home runs and 539 RBIs while racking up three of his four All-Star seasons in Texas.

Later in his career, Kinsler was a trade-deadline acquisition for the 2018 World Series Red Sox team. Kinsler was already in his 36-year-old season, making him a role player for a team that lacked quality play at second base. He played 37 games in the regular season for Boston, when he hit .242 with six doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs. He also played 11 postseason games in the World Series run and won a Gold Glove for his time spent with the Los Angeles Angels and Red Sox.