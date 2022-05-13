Former Red Sox World Series Champions Catch Up With Team In Texas

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got some surprise visits while on their road trip stop to Texas for their series against the Rangers.

2004 World Series champion Kevin Millar went “cowboy up” as the former first baseman watched batting practice and reunited with former teammate and current manager Alex Cora. Millar joined the NESN team starting on Friday’s broadcast.

Former Red Sox pitcher John Lackey was also at Globe Life Field. The three-time World Series champion (2013 championship with Red Sox) lives in the area, per Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, and watched batting practice with his family. Lackey also shared a chat with shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

No Lack(ey) of former Red Sox at Globe Life Field. pic.twitter.com/00LgqvBmfo — NESN (@NESN) May 13, 2022

The Red Sox begin their three-games series against the Rangers on Friday before returning home on May 13 to play the Houston Astros. Full coverage of the game will be on NESN.