Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Game 1 Loss To Hurricanes

Game 1 is in the books and even though it didn’t go the Bruins’ way, there’s no need to panic.

Boston fell 5-1 to the Hurricanes on Monday night at PNC Arena. Carolina now has a 1-0 lead in the first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins certainly know they can’t be playing from behind against a team like the ‘Canes and will need to make some tweaks ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Here are four takeaways from the Bruins’ Game 1 loss:

The power play continued to struggle

We don’t need to relive the abysmal stretch the Bruins went through on the power play toward the end of the regular season, but they were unable to get anything going on the man advantage Monday night. Boston went 0-for-3 in its opportunities against Carolina as it continued to find a groove. Head coach Bruce Cassidy still believes the power play can be a “weapon,” but the Bruins will need to figure that out ahead of Game 2.

“I thought the first couple we did get some looks. … It’s been a challenge for us the last month on the power play. Those guys have to take a little bit more ownership of it,” Cassidy told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “Those are our top guys, so hopefully they’ll be better at it Wednesday because we do have to get some life from it.

“Just because (the Hurricanes are) the best PK doesn’t mean we can’t score on it. We’ve done it in years past in the playoffs. So, certainly can be a weapon if we get it going.”