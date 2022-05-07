Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Important Game 3 Win Vs. Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins desperately needed a win, and that’s exactly what they got Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Hurricanes.

Boston defeated Carolina 4-2 at TD Garden thanks to an incredible game from “unsung hero” Derek Forbort, some secondary scoring and the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak finally breaking through.

The series now is 2-1 in favor of the Hurricanes with Game 4 set for Sunday afternoon.

Here are four takeaways from Friday’s win:

Jeremy Swayman looked strong

The rookie goalie made his first Stanley Cup playoffs start between the pipes and made 25 saves. Swayman came up big on Carolina’s five power plays to keep it off the board. He had a simple mindset going into Game 3.

“Do everything you can to win. Simple,” Swayman told reporters after the game, per video provided by the team. “That was special. The only other time I had was last year when COVID allowed fans to come in, so that was electric. But it’s a great experience every time you walk into a full building here and playoffs is a whole other level. It was so great to get the win in front of our hometown (fans) tonight.”

There were some timely saves made in the win, something head coach Bruce Cassidy harped on after losses in Games 1 and 2.