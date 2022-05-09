Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Gutsy Game 4 Win Over Hurricanes

And that set play leading to the fourth goal? *Chef’s kiss*

The move to reunite Pastrnak with Bergeron and Marchand obviously has worked so far. The real test will be what that line can do the rest of the series with two of the remaining three games in Carolina where A) the Hurricanes have been really good and B) Rod Brind’Amour has last change.

The little things matter, especially at home

Speaking of last change, the Bruins’ first goal Sunday was the perfect example of a team taking full advantage of home ice. While it was the top line finding the back of the net, you’ve gotta give credit to the fourth line for setting it up. Solid forechecking from Nick Foligno forced Canes defenseman Brendan Smith to run the puck along the boards down the ice. Boston had the play well-covered in the neutral zone, which kept Carolina from touching the puck, leading to icing. Cassidy responded by deploying the first line against the Hurricanes’ fourth line and third D-pairing, leading to a goal.

After winning just 40% of his faceoffs in Carolina for Games 1 and 2, Bergeron won 30 of 44 draws in the games in Boston. Jordan Staal abused him down in Raleigh, winning 29 of 40 faceoffs between the two, but last change allowed Cassidy to avoid that matchup in Boston, with the two captains facing off just 12 times combined in those two games. Bergeron also fared much better, winning nine of those.

Whether Bergeron and the Bruins can sustain the success on the road — which they certainly haven’t yet this series — is obviously the No. 1 factor for Boston to advance.

Bucking the trends

We touched on this after Game 1, but the Hurricanes are built to play with a lead. Their two wins improved their record when scoring first to 42-4-6, and in each of those wins, they built a multi-goal lead and are now 45-1-0 when doing so. Carolina actually scored first in both of the games in Boston, too, but the Bruins were able to punch back and keep the Hurricanes from building on the lead. If the Bruins can ever break through and score first, they’ll really be in business.

And don’t look now, but the Bruins’ power play seemingly has come alive. After being held to one goal on eight chances in the first two games, the Bruins have converted on four of 14 chances in the last two contests. One of those goals was in a 5-on-3 situation, but they all count the same, and you can see the confidence growing with each man advantage.

“Our power play has to help us,” Cassidy said Sunday. “It’s increasingly gotten better as the series went on and to get out of the third, as well, now it becomes a weapon. Whether that’s in their head or not, we know it’s functioning better and that gives us a little more confidence.”