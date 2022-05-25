From Shaved Beard To Trevor Story: Ranking Reasons For Red Sox Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are still two games under .500 and 9 1/2 games back in the American League East with Memorial Day weekend just a few days away.

However, there’s more momentum and good vibes around Alex Cora’s team right now than there has been at any point during the 2022 season. With a resounding 16-run effort Tuesday night in Chicago, the Red Sox have won six in a row and 10 of 13.

It was just a little more than two weeks ago when they were 10-19 and last place in the American League East — two games behind the lowly Orioles for fourth place. Now, the Red Sox have climbed out of the basement and are just 2 1/2 games behind Toronto for the third wild-card spot.

How have they done it? Here’s a definitive ranking of the seven biggest reasons for the Red Sox turnaround.

7. Alex Cora shaved his beard — Does a man’s facial hair have anything to do with how other men play baseball? Of course not. But Boston is 10-3 since Cora ditched the scruff.

6, The schedule has gotten softer — Not completely soft, mind you. The Red Sox made the White Sox look like a Triple-A team Tuesday night, but that’s a Chicago team with a lot of talent. However, Tony La Russa’s team has yet to reach expectations, and Boston took advantage in the series opener. And yes, they get credit for taking two of three from a very good Houston team. Where the Red Sox have really taken advantage is winning six of seven against Atlanta, Texas and Seattle, three clubs a combined 16 games under .500. Boston must keep the gas pedal down. After two more with Chicago, they go home to host Baltimore and Cincinnati before going to Oakland. Those are three of the worst teams in baseball with a combined .366 winning percentage.

5. Nick Pivetta is on a heater — The young right-hander’s start to the season mirrored the team’s struggles. The club lost his first five starts, and he allowed 18 runs in 20 2/3 innings. Since May 7, he has a 1.61 ERA and the Sox have won three of his four starts. He’s working deep into games, too, taking some of the burden (or risk) off the bullpen.