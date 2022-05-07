Garrett Whitlock Added To Red Sox Rotation; Tanner Houck To Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock officially is a Red Sox starting pitcher.

The right-hander has been fantastic for Boston since being selected from the New York Yankees in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft as a relief pitcher, but he will make the move to the position he was brought up as.

Whitlock underwent Tommy John surgery and was used in relief for the Red Sox for the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Manager Alex Cora did mention during spring training that he wanted to stretch him out so he could start.

The right-hander has made three starts and dazzled in them all, he just doesn’t get any run support from the Red Sox in his outings, and Cora revealed the move will stay that way for now.

According to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, Cora told reporters Whitlock indeed has been added to the rotation and will start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Tanner Houck, who has struggled as a starter, will go into the bullpen and will play a similar role to what Whitlock was doing earlier this season.

Whitlock has a 1.25 ERA on the season in seven appearances this season for Boston.

For now, the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta to help get them back on track Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Fenway Park against the Chicago White Sox is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 3 p.m.