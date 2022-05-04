Grant Williams Channeled Inner Michael Jordan After Celtics’ Game 2 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics on Tuesday night received a major lift from one of their unsung heroes.

Grant Williams was tremendous in Boston’s Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. The third-year forward chipped in 21 points off the bench on the strength of a 6-for-9 shooting mark from beyond the arc. But perhaps more importantly, Williams played solid, hard-nosed defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Some likely were surprised by Williams’ great night in which he shined on both ends of the floor, but a postgame Instagram from the Celtics might have explained why the Tennessee product was so good in Game 2. A photo showed the 23-year-old with a bottle marked “Grant’s secret stuff.”

For those who don’t know, it’s a play on “Michael’s secret stuff” from the movie “Space Jam.” Michael Jordan tricks the Looney Tunes into believing they’re drinking a performance-enhancing beverage when it’s really just water.

Williams continuing to play like he did Tuesday night would be huge for the Celtics, especially if Marcus Smart is going to miss more games or won’t be near 100% for the remainder of the best-of-seven series. As such, we recommend the 2019 first-round pick stocks his fridge up with “Grant’s secret stuff.”