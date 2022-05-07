Hampus Lindholm Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were without Hampus Lindholm in Game 3 against the Hurricanes after the defenseman was on the receiving end of a heavy hit from Andrei Svechnikov in Boston’s Game 2 loss to Carolina.

And they will need to keep going on without him for Game 4 after Lindholm didn’t practice with the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Lindholm left Game 2 with an upper-body injury and did not return. He did travel back to Boston with the team, which was an encouraging sign, but he sat on the ninth floor and watched the Bruins take care of business in Game 3 to get back into the series, 2-1 on Friday night at TD Garden.

“He’s feeling better,” Cassidy told reporters after practice, per video provided by the team. “He won’t play (Sunday). But he’s feeling better, he’s here.”

It’s unclear if Lindholm will play in Game 5, but it’s certainly an encouraging sign that he’s around the team.

Game 4 between the Bruins and Hurricanes is set for Sunday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is at 12:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN.