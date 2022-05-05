Hampus Lindholm Ruled Out For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Bruins want to get back into their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, they’re going to need to do it without one of their top-four defensemen.

Hampus Lindholm was on the receiving end of a big Andrei Svechnikov hit in Game 2 of Boston’s 5-2 loss at PNC Arena. Lindholm was ruled out with an upper-body injury for the remainder of the game after being helped off the ice.

The Bruins did not practice Thursday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media and was asked about the status of Lindholm.

“He traveled back (to Boston). He’s not available (Friday),” Cassidy told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided video. “So, we’ll go from there.”

Cassidy is unsure if Lindholm will be available for Game 4 on Sunday.

“I’ll let you know on Saturday or Friday even if I hear any update,” he said. “But he’s not going to play (Friday).”

The Bruins head coach said Mike Reilly would be the “obvious choice” because he’s played with both Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy this season, and the real only “adjustment period” would be Reilly entering what’s been a “tense” and “physical” playoff series.