Hawks Player Not Impressed With Celtics Dominant First Half Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics put together a historic first half against the Miami Heat on Thursday, but Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn’t having the most fun watching Game 2.

The Celtics went up 70-45 in the first half of Game 2 at FTX Arena. Boston fans were having the time of their lives watching 3-pointer after 3-pointer go down, but for a neutral observer, they want to watch a close game.

“Damn!!!” Bogdanovic tweeted. “When elite teams playing their best basketball, game can be boring really fast!!!

In fairness to the Hawks guard, there really isn’t much motivation to continue watching a blowout if you don’t have any rooting interest. Though, fans probably felt the same when watching the Hawks-Heat series, where three of the five games in the series were decided by double digits, including two 24-point Hawks losses in Games 1 and 4.