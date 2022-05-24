Heat Had Historic Scoring Drought To Begin Game 4 Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Miami Heat couldn’t buy a bucket to begin Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Monday night at TD Garden.

The Heat’s first-quarter offensive performance was so dreadful that their freezing cold shooting spell, coupled with solid defense by the Celtics, ended up being a part of NBA history.

The Heat missed their first 14 shot attempts from the field and had only one point through the opening eight minutes of action. Victor Olapido finally got a shot to fall for the Heat with 3:22 left in the first quarter, which put an end to the longest drought to start any playoff game over the last 25 years, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Celtics certainly took advantage of Miami’s offensive woes as Boston raced out to an 18-1 lead to start and held a 29-11 advantage at the conclusion of the first frame. The Celtics also had a pair of highlight-reel plays in the first quarter to aid their stellar start.

Up to this point, the Eastern Conference finals have been fueled by nothing but insanely big, game-changing runs and the start to Game 4 was certainly no different.