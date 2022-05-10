Here’s What’s At Stake For The Red Sox Tuesday Night Against Braves

Red Sox enter Tuesday's matchup with 10-19 record

by

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a win Tuesday, not just to break a five-game losing streak, but also to avoid being on the wrong side of history.

The Red Sox will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to kick off a two-game series with the defending World Series champions. Garrett Whitlock is set to start against the Braves, and a solid team performance can help the Red Sox avoid being in the top 10 for worst starts in franchise history, according to MLB.com beat reporter Ian Browne.

“If the Red Sox (10-19) win tonight, they can avoid getting being on the all-time Top 10 list in club history for worst start through the first 30 games,” Browne tweeted. “The 1932 squad started 5-25!”

Red Sox-Braves coverage will be played in full on NESN+ with pregame starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

