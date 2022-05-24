Here’s When Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Could Return To WooSox Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas has been dealing with an ankle injury that has landed him on the seven-day injured list.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Worcester Red Sox placed the Red Sox prospect on the IL retroactive to Sunday. WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters last week Casas was improving, but they did not want to rush him back to the lineup.

The good news for Casas and Worcester, though, is that the first baseman could return as early as this weekend.

Casas certainly would be a welcome addition back into the lineup. The WooSox lost 10 straight games before rattling off four wins. They have lost their last two heading into their six-game road trip against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The 22-year-old has six home runs on the season to go along with his 22 RBIs and .248 batting average.

Red Sox fans are antsy to see Casas in the big leagues, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently said Boston is in no rush to recall him. Regardless of whether Casas’ ankle injury delays his big league debut, we’re willing to bet it will be worth the wait when that time comes.