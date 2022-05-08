Home-Plate Umpire Struck By Foul Ball, Exits Red Sox-White Sox Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Starting with one out in the fourth inning at Fenway Park, the Red Sox-White Sox series finale was forced to be watched over by a three-man umpiring crew.

Home-plate umpire and crew chief Ron Kulpa needed to exit the matinee matchup after taking a high-paced foul ball off the bat of Gavin Sheets straight to the facemask. Kulpa, who’s been a big league umpire since 1999, remained on the ground for several minutes before he was assisted off the field by Boston athletic trainer Masai Takahashi.

Following a delay of roughly 20 minutes, the game resumed with Marty Foster calling the balls and strikes behind the dish.