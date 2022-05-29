How Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman Fared At IIHF World Championship

The Bruins were well represented at the tournament

by

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman both continuued playing hockey despite their 2021-22 NHL season being over with the Boston Bruins and enjoyed success overseas.

Pastrnak and Swayman represented Team Czechia and Team USA, respectively, in this year’s IIHF World Championship. Pastrnak showcased how the chemistry between him and David Krejci hasn’t dwindled even a little bit, while Swayman flashed the leather throughout the tournament.

Team Czechia and Team USA met in the bronze metal game with the Czechs winning 8-4 despite the Americans jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.

After all was said and done, Pastrnak — who had a hat trick in Sunday morning’s win — scored seven goals and picked up three assists in the tournament. Swayman, meanwhile, finished with a 2.23 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Now the duo will enjoy what’s sure to be a busy offseason for the Bruins.

