How CT Sun’s Yvonne Anderson Persevered To Reach WNBA

There were no guarantees that this moment would ever come for Connecticut Sun guard Yvonne Anderson.

The odds of reaching the WNBA stage shrunk with each passing year as Anderson toiled away in overseas basketball leagues, where she played for the last decade. But Anderson kept pushing and grinding, and most importantly evolving on the court in hopes it would lead to the opportunity she always wanted.

That opportunity has now arrived for Anderson.

Anderson’s perseverance paid off in a monumental way as at 32 years old, Anderson will play in her first WNBA season this year with the Sun.

“My game has just survived,” Anderson said at the team’s media day prior to the start of the season. “I know a lot of players that I started with, they’re not here. I know players who are younger than me, they’re not still playing. My game has just matured and I think it came with the timing and maybe that’s just what my journey is supposed to be, a little bit of an evolution and a little test of patience. But I’m grateful for it because it has me in this position right now.”

Timing ended up being everything for Anderson. The 5-foot-7 guard from Columbia, Mo., who played her college basketball at the University of Texas from 2008-2012, said it wasn’t until last year that she recognized that this all could be a possibility for her.

Anderson put herself on the Sun’s radar due to her steady play in Turkey over the last three seasons along with a massive 2021 campaign in which she secured dual citizenship with Serbia and led it to the title of the EuroBasket 2021 Championship.