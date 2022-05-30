How Jayson Tatum, Celtics Reacted To Winning Eastern Conference Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals after claiming a season-defying victory over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

It marks the organization’s first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010 as the Celtics are seeking their first championship since 2008.

“It feels great, honestly,” Jayson Tatum said after Boston’s 100-96 victory over the Heat, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Some of those guys been to the Eastern Conference finals four times, it’s my third time. Obviously, we know we want to win a championship, right? But to get over this hump and the fashion that we did it, obviously we took the toughest route possible. And to win a Game 7 to go to the championship on the road, it’s special.”

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford, widely praised for his leadership while providing impactful minutes throughout the postseason, advances to his first NBA Finals in 15 seasons.

“Yeah, I just didn’t know how to act,” Horford joked when asked about his on-court celebration following the final buzzer. “Just caught up, excited. A lot of hard work. I’ve been a part of a lot of great teams, a lot of great teammates and I’m so proud of this group.

“For me, it’s just special to be with them and be able to help them and be apart of this,” Horford added. “I’m really grateful to be in this position.”

They weren’t the lone Celtics to express their excitement either.