How Jimmy Butler, Heat Explained Star’s Potential Game-Winning Attempt

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Butler put his team on his back throughout much of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Miami Heat star couldn’t convert his biggest shot of the best-of-seven.

It ultimately helped the Boston Celtics leave FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday with a Game 7 victory and the Eastern Conference trophy.

“My thought process was go for the win, which I did,” Butler told reporters, per The Athletic, of his transition 3-point attempt with 16 seconds left and Miami trailing 98-96.

Butler came down in transition after Marcus Smart was unable to convert in the paint for the Celtics, a basket that would have given the visitors a two-possession lead. Butler squared up and elevated over Celtics big man Al Horford, looking to provide the dagger in Miami’s comeback after the Heat rallied from 13 points down with three minutes left.

Butler’s chance, which likely will be questioned given that a drive to the lane and conversion at the rim would have tied the game, was off the mark. Boston’s Jaylen Brown then grabbed the rebound before Smart made it a two-possession lead on a pair of free throws.

“Missed a shot. But I’m taking that shot,” Butler said. “My teammates liked the shot that I took. So I’m living with it.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t have any issue with Butler’s game-winning opportunity.