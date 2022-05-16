Here’s How Joe Judge Explained New Coaching Role With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Like most New England Patriots assistants who spoke with reporters Monday, Joe Judge wouldn’t reveal the specifics of his role for the upcoming 2022 season.

But Judge did confirm one key aspect of his position: He has been and will be working closely with the Patriots’ most important player, second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

“I’ll give you a direct answer right there, not to be evasive on anything,” Judge said in his first media session since returning to New England in February. “I am working with Mac, as well as some other people on the offense. I’m working with all the skill group on the offense. I would say all of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense. So that’s the most direct and specific answer I can give you on that, guys. In terms of who’s coaching each position, you’ll see me on the field with the quarterbacks.”

Judge spent the last two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants. Before that, he was New England’s special teams coordinator for five seasons — including one in which he also coached wide receivers — and a Patriots special teams assistant for three more. This will be the 40-year-old’s first time coaching quarterbacks at any level.

Judge, whose official, team-announced title is “offensive assistant,” replaces Josh McDaniels, who coached Patriots QBs for the last 10 seasons and 15 of the last 18 before leaving for a head-coaching job in Las Vegas.

Will he also take over play-calling duties from McDaniels, New England’s longtime offensive coordinator? According to Judge, head coach Bill Belichick has yet to make or communicate that decision.

“Look, I’ll tell you directly and honestly right now: Nothing’s been declared or decided or voiced to me,” Judge said. “I know Matt (Patricia)’s going to be the other one who gets asked, or Nick Caley. Look, right now we’re all just working (on) drills and skills. We’re working offensively. I do think it’s critical for every coach on the offense to understand the offense and be prepared as a play-caller. If you’re not really looking and approaching the game as a play-caller, I think it’s tough to really teach the game plan, if that makes sense to you. …