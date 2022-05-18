How Joe Judge Plans To Coach Mac Jones, Patriots QBs This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

This season will be Joe Judge’s first as a quarterbacks coach at any level. But the New England Patriots assistant comes in with a clear plan for supporting and developing second-year QB Mac Jones.

Judge, a longtime former Patriots special teams coordinator who returns after an inauspicious two-year run as head coach of the New York Giants, laid out that plan Tuesday, saying he’ll mainly focus on Jones’ footwork and other basic fundamentals.

“I’ve been very excited to work with Mac,” Judge said in a video conference. “My job is to do everything in my power to prepare him on a daily basis, and for me, it starts with fundamentals. That’s just the way I see it. If you don’t have good fundamentals, every play is doomed from the start. And if you look at any player at any level, no matter how long they’ve been playing — whether it’s Year 1, Year 2, as it for Mac, or Year 13 or 14 — this time of year and training camp especially, you’ve got to get on the fundamentals.

“You have to start with a strong base. You’ve got to work on their footwork. You have to work on their mechanics. You have to work on the different throws they have to make. And I’m a firm believer in doing the things you’re going to do and doing them repeatedly. I know there’s a lot of clever and cute drills, a lot of things that look really cool and go out there and look like a guru. I’m a big believer in practicing what you’re going to do over and over, and for me, with a quarterback, that’s footwork. That’s what it is.”

Judge won’t, however, touch Jones’ throwing motion, which he believes would be a mistake at this stage of the young signal-caller’s career.

“I’m a big believer,” he said, “that at this level of football, you’re not going to do much to change someone’s throwing motion — and I’m not saying that would apply to Mac at all, so don’t put that in there — but you don’t work with a quarterback to change how they throw at this level, in my opinion, but you can always improve their feet and their base and work on their release time.

“If you start changing how someone’s gripping the ball or someone’s throwing the ball, that’s just a great way as a coach to screw it up and think you’re a genius. So we’re going to focus a lot on the feet and the timing, and then you talk through just the offensive progressions.”