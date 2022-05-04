How Red Sox’s Alex Cora Plans To Use Tanner Houck Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had a couple of arms moving between the starting rotation and bullpen early in the 2022 season.

One of those players is Tanner Houck, who has made three starts and two relief appearances for Boston. With his role in flux, manager Alex Cora gave some insight as to how he plans on using the 25-year-old pitcher.

“Houck is likely being piggybacked with (Rich) Hill again this time through the rotation, then (the Red Sox will reassess the) rotation after the weekend with the off-days,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted on Wednesday.

Hill is scheduled to pitch in the series finale with the Angels on Thursday, opposing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, whose start was pushed back due to a groin injury.