How Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Strayed From Norm In Complete-Game Two-Hitter

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta was absolutely locked in Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Just ask Alex Cora, who admittedly was afraid of getting in the right-hander’s way.

But for a brief moment in the series finale against the Houston Astros, Pivetta allowed himself to soak it all in.

Pivetta helped the Red Sox get back in the win column by tossing the second complete game of his Major League Baseball career and the first for Boston since June 2019. The sixth-year pro was in complete control after allowing a leadoff home run, as he only allowed one hit the rest of the way while striking out eight and walking none.

Many in attendance at Fenway Park and those watching at home on NESN might have thought Pivetta’s night was over after the eighth inning when his pitch count sat north of 100. So when the 29-year-old emerged from the dugout for the ninth, he received a big hand of support before he put the finishing touches on his masterpiece.

After the game, Pivetta admitted he noticed and felt the warm reception.

“I actually did,” Pivetta told reporters, per MLB.com. “I try not to pay attention too much, but I allowed myself that time to get out there, to kind of just take it in and just enjoy the moment.”

The series-clinching win over the Astros marked Pivetta’s third consecutive quality start. He’s been on some kind of tear of late, allowing only two runs on 10 hits with 20 strikeouts over a combined 22 innings in his last three outings.