Hurricanes Defenseman Punished By NHL For Elbowing David Pastrnak

Smith wasn't penalized for the elbow during play

Brendan Smith wasn’t initially punished for his violent Game 7 act Saturday at PNC Arena, but he ultimately had to pay the consequences to an extent.

Smith was fined $2,000 by the NHL for elbowing David Pastrnak early in the third period of the Hurricanes’ series-clinching win over the Bruins. The Carolina defenseman was not whistled for a penalty although he left his feet to deliver a high hit on the Boston winger along the boards.

The $2,000 fine for Smith is the maximum allowable under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Smith’s fine wasn’t the only financial slap on the wrist that came out of Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7, nor was it the most expensive. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy will have to pay $5,000 for tripping fellow blueliner Brady Skjei.

